Having big listing it’s always hard to be noticed naturally. Especially if you are unknown project.

ZBS tokens can be used to pay for promotions of crowdsale campaigns and bounties. Having hundreds to thousands of campaigns on site it will be hard to outstand. By paying for, let’s say 1000 tokens will give a campaign 1000 extra views by showing the campaign on the top of Blockstarter site.

The similar situation could be with bounties or job entries: there could be thousands of different bounties and to get on top of other bounties, a project will pay some ZBS tokens.

